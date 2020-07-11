Keeler Show Notes for Friday, July 10th, 2020

Friday, July 10th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The Supreme Court ruled yesterday on President Trump's tax returns, but who is it really a win for? Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio joins us with a report.

7 AM Hour

- One of the two candidates vying for Herkimer County Family Court Judge is Mark Rose. He won the Conservative Line, but he and his opponent Thad Luke are tied for the Republican line. What happens next? We speak with Mark this morning.

- Once again we speak to MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall about the latest COVID-19 numbers and what to expect going into the weekend.

8 AM Hour

- One of the two candidates vying for Herkimer County Family Court Judge is Thad Luke. He is on the Independence Line but he and his opponent Mark Rose are tied for the Republican line. What happens next? We speak with Thad this morning.

- Naegele has a new Craft Beer of the Week and he leaves it at the doorstep for us.

- Today is the day that malls will finally open and Sangertown Square will be opening at 11 a.m. We have a discussion about that and other topics with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. What kind of financial toll is this Pandemic taking on the county?

