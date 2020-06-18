Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, June 18th, 2020

Thursday, June 18th, 2020

7 AM Hour

- One of two candidates running for Herkimer County Family Court Judge is Thad Luke. He's facing Mark Rose and the primary is Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020. We hear from Thad on why he feels he's the best man for the job.

8 AM Hour

- It was announced yesterday that Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan will be leaving his post to take a job in the private sector. Senator Griffo shortly after the announcement said he would not accept or seek the position in Flanagan's place. We ask the Deputy Minority Leader what led him to make that decision.

- Kicking back for a beer with Naegele

- We catch up quickly with Dr. Kent Hall on what the latest information on COVID-19 is.



