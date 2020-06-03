Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020

Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Protest continue and so does the looting. The two are not the same and some cities are seeing the violence ease up. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) gives an update on the latest on what's happening across the nation.

- There were several primaries held last night and the presumptive Democrat nominee, Joe Biden, had sweeping wins. How has the protests and COVID-19 impacted politics? We speak to Rachel Sutherland (FNR) about it.

7 AM Hour

- Yesterday, we spoke with Thad Luke. He is a candidate for Family Court Judge in Herkimer County. Today we speak with his opponent in a Republican and Conservative primaries. Mark Rose joins us this morning.

- While unrest goes on across the country the pressure is on for Joe Biden to pick a running mate. University of Texas at Arlington Political Science Professor Alan Saxe joins us this morning to talk about what decision Biden may make.

- Dr. Kent Hall - Chief Physician Executive at MVHS answers our daily COVID-19 questions.

8 AM Hour

- One of the forgotten victims of the COVID-19 crisis are children with special needs. Jennifer Bailey is on this morning to discuss the issues she's having with her almost 3-year-old son. Brianna Blacovich is with ADHD & Autism Psychological Services and she calls in to offer guidance and talk about the services they provide. Those services could help children like Connor.

- What impact have the protests had on Trump's campaign? Plus, we discuss Black Lives Matter vs. All Lives Matter. We speak with Ryan Nobles of CNN on that and more.

