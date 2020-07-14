Keeler Show Notes for Monday, July 13th, 2020

Monday, July 13th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- What is the status of the new stimulus bill? Rachel Sutherland of Fox News Radio joins us this morning to talk about what happens next as Congress returns from vacation.

7 AM Hour

- We want to check in with Mayor Jackie Izzo from the City of Rome to see how COVID-19 is impacting the city financially. And, is it delaying downtown progress?

- Another week in the midst of a Pandemic and we're fortunate once again to be joined by Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He is the Chief Physician Executive and provides the latest numbers and information you need to know.

8 AM Hour

- Crazy news broke over the weekend regarding the Herkimer County Family Court Judge race. Ballots were found in Norway, Russia, and Salisbury. Unofficial results show Thad Luke is the winner of the Republican Primary but what appears to be five votes. We speak with his opponent this morning, Mark Rose.

- Jon Decker (FNR) joins us this morning to talk about the President's week ahead and the commutation of Roger Stone's sentence.

- Following our conversation with Mark Rose, we speak with the presumptive GOP Primary winner for Herkimer County Family Court Judge Thad Luke.

