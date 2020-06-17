Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, June 16th, 2020

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- President Trump is set to sign an executive order on police reform today and we speak with Rachel Sutherland (FNR) about what it will include.

7 AM Hour

- Mark Rose is running for Family Court Judge in Herkimer County. We had him and his opponent on recently and we're giving themthe chance to make their case again.

8 AM Hour

- We are once again speaking with Roy Kane who is the principal of Notre Dame High School. They have a number of programs that are designed to mold the well-rounded student and give huge degree opportunities in partnership with Utica College.

- In the midst of the crazy day we've had, we speak with Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS to get answers on additional COVID-19 questions. Dr. Hall has been a valuable resource as we are on Day 108 of the NY COVID-19 crisis.

