No Way! These Country Legends Are Coming To Central NY This Summer

Another day, another big announcement. But this one has to top all the country artists coming to Central New York so far.

Turning Stone Resort Casino has announced the legendary group Alabama is coming to the Events Center this summer. This only adds to the Casinos growing list of amazing acts scheduled for 2022.

When Alabama originally announced their nationwide tour, many people may have wondered why there weren't as many stops as they had hoped. Now with 14 dates planned, fans have more options to see them for potentially one last time.

The tour starts in North Little Rock, Arkansas on March 27th and will end in Wichita, Kansas on September 15th. Besides the show at Turning Stone, the other closest concert will be for Muskifest on August 13th in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Alabama

Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center When: May 13th, 8PM

May 13th, 8PM Tickets: Go on sale March 17th at 10AM.

These guy's aren't the only country act coming to Turning Stone this year. Here are the other artists scheduled for 2022.

Brett Young

Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center When: April 9th, 2022, 8PM

'In Case You Didn't Know'... Brett Young has announced he is coming to Turning Stone this spring. He'll be performing live in the Event Center on April 9th at 8pm. Brett Young has grown a strong following since his start, coming up with hits like "In Case You Didn't Know", "Like I Loved You", and "Mercy".

Lee Brice press photo Red Light Management loading...

Lee Brice

Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

When: May 27th, 2022, 8PM

Tickets for this show are also already up for grabs online. Just visit Turning Stone's website for more information.

