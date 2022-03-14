You’ll Want To ‘Drive Your Truck’ To Turning Stone For This Country Concert

Your summer keeps getting better! You WILL dance at this concert coming to Central New York this year.

Turning Stone Resort Casino has announced that Lee Brice is coming to their Event Center on May 27th. The Casino is excited to add him to their list of shows planned for 2022.

Lee Brice caught fire back in 2014 with his hit song "I Don't Dance", pushing him into his well deserved spotlight. Since then, he's come out with other hits like "Hard To Love", "I Drive Your Truck", and even his most recent chart topper, "One Of Them Girls".

Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center When: May 27th, 2022, 8PM

You can get your tickets now by clicking here. Tickets went on sale on March 10th.

Lee Brice isn't the only country artist coming to Turning Stone this year. Check out who's coming to the Event Center the month before.

Brett Young

Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center When: April 9th, 2022, 8PM

'In Case You Didn't Know'... Brett Young has announced he is coming to Turning Stone this spring. He'll be performing live in the Event Center on April 9th at 8pm. Brett Young has grown a strong following since his start, coming up with hits like "In Case You Didn't Know", "Like I Loved You", and "Mercy".

Tickets for this show are also already up for grabs online. Just visit Turning Stone's website for more information.

