You&#8217;ll Want To &#8216;Drive Your Truck&#8217; To Turning Stone For This Country Concert

You’ll Want To ‘Drive Your Truck’ To Turning Stone For This Country Concert

Cesare Ferrari & Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Your summer keeps getting better! You WILL dance at this concert coming to Central New York this year.

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images
loading...

Turning Stone Resort Casino has announced that Lee Brice is coming to their Event Center on May 27th. The Casino is excited to add him to their list of shows planned for 2022.

Lee Brice caught fire back in 2014 with his hit song "I Don't Dance", pushing him into his well deserved spotlight. Since then, he's come out with other hits like "Hard To Love", "I Drive Your Truck", and even his most recent chart topper, "One Of Them Girls".

Red Light Management
loading...
  • Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
  • When: May 27th, 2022, 8PM

You can get your tickets now by clicking here. Tickets went on sale on March 10th.

Lee Brice isn't the only country artist coming to Turning Stone this year. Check out who's coming to the Event Center the month before.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
loading...

Brett Young

  • Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
  • When: April 9th, 2022, 8PM

'In Case You Didn't Know'... Brett Young has announced he is coming to Turning Stone this spring. He'll be performing live in the Event Center on April 9th at 8pm. Brett Young has grown a strong following since his start, coming up with hits like "In Case You Didn't Know", "Like I Loved You", and "Mercy".

Tickets for this show are also already up for grabs online. Just visit Turning Stone's website for more information.

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022

We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2022, and here is a complete list of artists set to perform in 2022 in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York.

41 Country Acts Central NY Wants To See Perform Here

When we asked the question, who got the most votes? Who does Central New York really want to see play here? Keep scrolling to find out.

5 Reasons You Need VIP Tickets For FrogFest 33

35 Most Redneck Things Hilariously Done in True Central New York Fashion

Who in the Sam Hill says rednecks are only from the south. Hold my beer! I reckon New Yorkers are fixin' to show y'all how it's really done.
Filed Under: brett young, lee brice, turning stone event center
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top