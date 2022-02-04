‘In Case You Didn’t Know’… This Major Country Artist Is Coming To Turning Stone
It seems each week we get new artists announcing tours and updating their lineups. Major country artists concerts are popping up all around Upstate New York. Here's another you're not going to want to miss.
Brett Young has announced he is coming to Turning Stone this spring. He'll be performing live in the Event Center on April 9th at 8pm. Brett Young has grown a strong following since his start, coming up with hits like "In Case You Didn't Know", "Like I Loved You", and "Mercy".
Brett's lineup for 2022 currently isn't the longest among country artists performing live this year. A good potion of his show dates actually leave the country and head over to Europe.
Here's a full list of Brett Young's 2022 Tour:
- February 24th - San Antonio, TX - Terrace Restaurant at the AT&T Center
- February 25th - West Tulsa, OK - Paradise Cove
- March 12th - London, UK - The O2
- March 13th - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
- April 2nd - San Diego, CA - Waterfront Park
- April 9th - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Event Center
- April 22nd - Oxford, MS - Double Decker Festival
- May 21st - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort
- June 2nd - Panama City Beach, FL - Frank Brown Park
- November 7th - Oslo, Norway - Rockfeller
- November 8th - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen
- November 19th - Koln, Germany - Sound of Nashville
- November 20th - Berlin, Germany - Sound of Nashville
Brett Young's tickets for the Turning Stone Event Center go on presale for TS Rewards members on Thursday, February 10th at 10am. The rest of the Public Onsale tickets go up the following day on Friday, February 11th at 10am.