‘In Case You Didn’t Know’… This Major Country Artist Is Coming To Turning Stone

It seems each week we get new artists announcing tours and updating their lineups. Major country artists concerts are popping up all around Upstate New York. Here's another you're not going to want to miss.

Bryan Steffy, Getty Images Bryan Steffy, Getty Images loading...

Brett Young has announced he is coming to Turning Stone this spring. He'll be performing live in the Event Center on April 9th at 8pm. Brett Young has grown a strong following since his start, coming up with hits like "In Case You Didn't Know", "Like I Loved You", and "Mercy".

Brett's lineup for 2022 currently isn't the longest among country artists performing live this year. A good potion of his show dates actually leave the country and head over to Europe.

Here's a full list of Brett Young's 2022 Tour:

February 24th - San Antonio, TX - Terrace Restaurant at the AT&T Center

February 25th - West Tulsa, OK - Paradise Cove

March 12th - London, UK - The O2

March 13th - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

April 2nd - San Diego, CA - Waterfront Park

April 9th - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Event Center

April 22nd - Oxford, MS - Double Decker Festival

May 21st - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort

June 2nd - Panama City Beach, FL - Frank Brown Park

November 7th - Oslo, Norway - Rockfeller

November 8th - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen

November 19th - Koln, Germany - Sound of Nashville

November 20th - Berlin, Germany - Sound of Nashville

Brett Young's tickets for the Turning Stone Event Center go on presale for TS Rewards members on Thursday, February 10th at 10am. The rest of the Public Onsale tickets go up the following day on Friday, February 11th at 10am.

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022 We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2022, and here is a complete list of artists set to perform in 2022 in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York.

41 Country Acts Central NY Wants To See Perform Here When we asked the question, who got the most votes? Who does Central New York really want to see play here? Keep scrolling to find out.

Buffalo Country Music Concerts in 2022 Concerts in Buffalo, NY? Here is a list of the shows coming to the Buffalo and Rochester area, such as Morgan Wallen, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan.