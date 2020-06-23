Brindisi Announces Funds for Munson Williams in Utica

Congressman Anthony Brindisi has secured funds for Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica.

The grant is a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grant, totaling $51,572, and will be used to hire a full-time staff member and retain another part-time staff member to continue an ongoing multimedia project.

“This is good news for the fine arts community of Utica,” Brindisi said. “This pandemic has hit every corner of our economy and I am working hard every day to help bring our communities back. These federal funds, secured through bipartisan legislation signed by President Trump, will help support jobs and enrich our community.”

The Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute is one of only 317 recipients of this competitive grant money. According to the NEH, they received more than 2,300 eligible applications. These 317 grants will allow cultural organizations to retain staff to preserve and curate humanities collections, advance humanities research, and maintain buildings and core operations.

The Brindisi-backed CARES Act brought millions to Upstate hospitals, schools, small businesses, and more.

“The Museum of Art at Munson-Williams is honored to receive the NEH grant. The digital interpretation project will benefit our local visitors and community while also making our collection more readily accessible world wide. This is part of the Museum Education Department's long-term goal to reach broader audiences through a series of interactive, digital programs with numerous layers of accessibility and voices," said Anna D'Ambrosio, President at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute.