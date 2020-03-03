Broadway Utica Executive Director Running For Utica School Board
The first candidate for the upcoming Utica School Board elections has been discovered. Danielle Padula of Broadway Utica has announced her intention to run for a seat.
Padula is a resident of the City of Utica and is currently the Executive Director for Broadway Utica. Padula is also a former small business owner.
Padula is married with three children and she says, she understands the need to have a thriving school district. In a statement Padula said,
Our district has a lot to offer and is an asset in attracting and retaining young families in Utica. I believe my skill set can help make the Utica City School District an even better place to receive a quality education. If elected, I will be a strong advocate for Utica’s parents and children.
Educated locally, Padula has an Associates' Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College and believes serving on the school board would be a great opportunity to give back to the community she loves.
Election Day for the Utica School Board is Tuesday, May 19th, 2020.