Police are now releasing information about a June arrest. A man from Groton, New York is facing charges after an alleged incident that took place earlier in the month.

The New York State Police says that troopers were called to a home after a complaint was made to Tompkins County 911. According to a written release from the NYSP their preliminary “investigation revealed that on June 23rd, (a suspect allegedly) threatened the victim with a gun, caused over $1,900 worth of damage to the victim’s vehicle, and made threatening phone calls to the victim.”

Photo Credit: New York State Police (June - July 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (June - July 2022) loading...

While police were talking with the suspect they say they learned that he had an illegal ghost rifle, ghost handgun, and a magazine that did not adhere to guidelines of the NY SAFE Act. The rifle, 9mm handgun, and magazine were seized by the NYSP.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Samuel H. Bucko of Groton, New York, was arrested on June 24, 2022 and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class D felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Bucko was brought to the Tompkins County Jail and was later released on his own recognizance. The victim received an Order of Protection.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (June - July 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (June - July 2022) loading...

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

(AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.)

The Verdict is in, Here's the Real History of Utica Chicken Riggies It's now Utica's most famous dish, Utica Chicken Riggies. We talked with many restauranteurs who were around at the time when this iconic dish was created. We now have the answer to this question: who created the first "Utica Riggies" recipe.

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill

Two Edmeston Women Arrested After Pets Allegedly Left in Trailer On July 2, 2022 New York State Police arrested two Edmeston (Otsego County) women after several dogs and cats, many of whom need medical care, were allegedly left in a trailer. The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is assisting with assessment, veterinary care, and possible rehabilitation of the pets.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: There are pictures in this gallery that might be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised.]