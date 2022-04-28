This week has been a long time coming for NFL fans as every team is looking to re-load their roster for a run at the Super Bowl during the NFL Draft.

Drive Home With Dave Fields Every Afternoon from 3-7pm on 106.5 WYRK

Drive Home With Dave Fields Every Afternoon from 3-7pm on 106.5 WYRK

The NFL draft is set to kick off this Thursday in Las Vegas and the draft always brings hope to NFL fans. It is a blank sheet for teams to fill holes in the roster from last season that they couldn't fill during free agency.

Of course with the NFL draft comes lots of unknowns. With lots of upsides, each player also is a total unknown on how they will the translate from college to the NFL.

Each round has "Can't-Miss" prospects who become busts and late-round "Steals" who become key members of your favorite team.

The NFL draft is the ultimate gamble but when it pays off you get players like Josh Allen who give your team hope of winning the Super Bowl.

As of this writing, the Bills will be picking at number 25 overall in the 1st round and many experts think they will address two major holes in their roster, wide receiver and cornerback.

Of course, there have been lots of rumors that the Bills will make a move on draft day and they could be moving up to make a pick or even trade down out of the first round.

Get our free mobile app

Here is a look at who the experts think the Bills will draft this April.

Jameson Williams - Todd McShay from ESPN is predicting the Bills will use the 25th pick in the 1st round to update the offense for Josh Allen by selecting Alabama wideout Jameson Williams.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Trent McDuffie - Several experts including Mel Kiper Jr and the Sporting News think the Bills will use the 25th overall pick to help the defense and give Tre White a partner to help shut down the other team's offense by selecting Washington's Trent McDuffie.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Jordan Davis - The NFL Network thinks the Bills will shore up the D-line with the 25th overall pick in the April draft by taking Georgia's Jordan Davis.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Roger McCreary - The experts at NBC Sports think the Bills will help the Defense with their 1st round pick by taking Auburn's Roger McCreary.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Andrew Booth Jr. - CBS Football experts also think the Bills' will go Defense with their 1st pick in the April Draft by taking Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The unpredictability of the draft is one of the reasons we love watching it. The NFL will kick off this Thursday at 8 pm and will air live on ESPN and the NFL Network.

7 Buffalo Natives Who Became Stars In The NFL There some Western New York natives playing in the NFL.

7 Buffalo Natives Who Became Stars In The NFL There some Western New York natives playing in the NFL.

See Who Experts Think The Bills Will Draft In April As we get ready to head into the NFL off-season, NFL experts across the country are giving their thoughts on who the Buffalo Bills will select in the NFL draft this April.