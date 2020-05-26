Buffalo Sabres Fans Get Disappointing News

Hockey fans now know

" target="_blank">what the rest of the 'season' and the playoffs will look like when the NHL resumes its 2019-2020 season.

However, Buffalo Sabres fans learned Tuesday that whenever things pickup again, the Sabres wont be back on the ice.

Unfortunately, due to another disappointing season, the Sabres were just at the bottom-tier of the standings and are one of seven teams whose season has officially come to an end. The Sabres and Devils each had 68 points, tied for the most among the seven teams who did not make the cut for the Qualifying Round.

The league announced details on how the league would resume when it does get back to playing. It amounts to a 24-team explanded playoff, althought the NHL is officailly calling it the Qualifying Round, along with Round Robin among the top-4 teams in each conference to determine seeding for the officialy NHL Playoffs.

In the record books, the Sabres season (their 50th) will go down as 30-31-8 (.493 win percentage), another year without a postseason birth despite this year's qwirky, expanded format.

Buffalo's last playoff appearance came following the 2010-11 season when the were knocked out in the first-round.

