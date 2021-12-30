12 Brutal Reviews Of The Buffalo Sabres’ Arena

The Buffalo Sabres have had some tough times on the ice, and their home isn't helping fans feel better about it.

It’s been since the 2010-2011 season since the Buffalo Sabres last made the playoffs. They've finished last several times. They traded away the guy they tanked for in Jack Eichel. They Traded Ryan O'Reilly for a bag of pucks... though to be fair Tage Thompson is starting to look pretty good. Really nothing has been the same since Drury and Briere left.

At least we have a cool arena, right?

Well, maybe not so much.

Key Bank Center (Formerly Marine Midland Arean, HSBC Arena, and First Niagara Center) was broke ground in 1994 and opened in 1996, replacing the beloved Memorial Auditorium. It was a state-of-the-art facility and we've had lots of great memories there. The thing is, it's over a quarter-century old and hasn't had much of a facelift. While other NHL teams are opening new arenas with flashy stuff for the fans, Key Bank Center has been, well, kind of sitting idle.

Don't get me wrong, it's a huge part of downtown and I'm not saying we should tear it down or anything. I just stumbled upon folks online that just can’t stand the Sabres home arena and it got me thinking.

We all know that it isn’t the top of the line as far as NHL arenas go, but there are far worse places to see a game. Looking at you Long Island...

Alas, people have voiced their disgust online. From complaints about the food, the parking, to taking away one’s freedom to choose, here are 12 scathing reviews of the home of the Sabres.

