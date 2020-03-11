Camden Man Charged With Criminal Sexual Act

An 18-year old Camden man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation revealed that from 2015 to 2016, he subjected a four-year old girl to sexual contact at a home in the Town of Annsville.

He’s been charged with criminal sexual act.

His name is not being released due to his age at the time of the incident.

The victim has been offered counseling services through the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.