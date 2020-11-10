Camden Schools Go 100-Percent Virtual Learning Going Forward

The Camden Central School District has reverted to 100-percent virtual learning after three bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19. The district announced on Monday that they will remain 100-percent virtual learning until further notice. Fall sports will also be terminated, according to Superintendent Dr. Ravo Root.

Dr. Root said in a video message to parents and staff on Monday, there are at least 3 people among the Camden district who have tested positive for the virus. Therefore, "We have dozens of staff members and dozens of students quarantined," he said. "So much so, that we do not have adequate staff to safely bring in students and operate in the hybrid model" they're currently working under. "With this we are going to move to 100-percent remote learning plan for all students," he said.

Root said that although athletics would be cancelled going forward, virtual clubs and activities will continue.

The news comes amid a dramatic increase in cases in Oneida County as there are now more active cases here, than at any other time during the COVID-19 outbreak. There are now 459 active cases in the county, 58 more than at any time since the outbreak in March. There were 401 active cases back on June 1st.

Root said he understands this change will be difficult for some parents because of daycare, but feels that students will actually get a better education because teachers will be with them five days a week. Root suggested parents with daycare issues contact a program through Cornell Cooperative Extension, that assists people with daycare options. Parents should call 315-223-7850 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m..

Camden was operating under the hybrid model prior to this, with students in two groups attending in-class learning twice a week.

Click here to read the press release from Superintendent Root.