A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash.

New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.

Troopers say tree of the occupants were ejected during the crash, two were able extricate themselves from the vehicle, while two more had to be extricated by first responders.

A 5-year-old child, Joseph Zufelt, perished in the accident.

The other passengers in the vehicle ranged in age from 10 to 17. Injuries were classified as minor to serious but are considered non-threatening.

State Police have identified the driver as 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta of Oswego. At this time no tickets have been issued. Police say their investigation is continuing and they will release more information at a future date.

NY Yankee Legend's Former House For Sale! What's It Look Like Now? The former house of a New York Yankees' legend is back on the market in New Rochelle, New York. Take a look inside and see what it looks like in present-day.