Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Herkimer County

Governor Andrew Cuomo has confirmed that one person in Herkimer County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

No details were released.

Cuomo says there are now 328 total cases across the state, including 112 new cases.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says the state will ban all gatherings of 500 people or more to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The governor said Thursday the ban would start for most places at 5 p.m. Friday.

Cuomo said venues of under 500 people can only be filled to half their capacity.