Celebrate Christmas In July At SantaCon In The Summer Utica New York

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

Celebrate Christmas in July right here in Utica New York with the annual SantaCon in the Summer event.

Dress like Santa, Mrs. Clause or your favorite holiday character all for a good cause. You could even make your costume a summer Christmas version or if you're feeling ambitious.

SantaCon in the summer is happening on Saturday July 16th starting at noon on Varick Street in Utica. All proceeds will benefit the Golisano Upstate Children's Hospital. Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital opened in 2009. As the Region’s only Level 1 Trauma and Burn center, Upstate offers a complete range of health care services for children from birth to 19 years of age.

Here's a timeline of the day so far from Facebook:

NOON - 1PM : Check in at the The Celtic Harp
1PM : Summer Santa crawl on Varick Street

A $5 donation gets you a beer from The Celtic Harp and drink specials on Varick Street throughout the day. You can't beat that July holiday fun.

Showtime Live at Babe’s

When you're done drinking at Utica's North Pole, head over to Babe's on North Genesee Street. Showtime’s first appearance at Babe’s at Harbor Point will take place between 7PM - 10PM. So you'll be able to jingle all the way and rock out.

