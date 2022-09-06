Technology is great when it's working as intended. When it doesn't, it can be extremely frustrating.

That seems to be what led up to what Utica cops are calling an assault and subsequent theft from a cell phone store on the 1000 block of Court Street.

Officers were called to the Upstate Wireless store after an employee was repeatedly kneed and punched in the head and body by a disgruntled customer and a young teen. According to the police, Catherine Turnage - who was known to store staff - entered the building and started arguing with an employee about her phone and the way it was working - or not working, police said.

That employee told Turnage ''that another party had to help her with the item", sending the customer into a rage as she and a 14-year-old allegedly launched a physical attack. Police say when the victim used her cell phone to call 9-1-1, Turnage and the teen grabbed the phone and continued the assault, throwing knees and hands at the victim's head and body. Then, the pair allegedly stole several items from the store and left.

That employee had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Turnage, 43, and the 14-year-old have both been arrested. Turnage is accused of second degree Robbery, Assault in the third degree, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

The teen's case is being handled by the UPD's Juvenile Aid Division.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 08/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.