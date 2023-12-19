Nominate a Family In-Need for An Ultimate Christmas Feast

Tavolo, one of Utica's best Italian restaurants, is asking for people to nominate three struggling families this week that are in need of an amazing Christmas feast - on the house.

Sal Borruso of Chesterfield's Tavolo Italian restaurant on North Genesee Street in Utica understands that there are families in the area who are down on their luck this holiday season. Borruso is asking for submissions from the public for deserving families whose names will be kept anonymous. Borruso and the staff at Tavolo will then create the ultimate Italian holiday feast which the family can pick up and reheat for Christmas dinner.

"Once again, I want to give 3 families a meal to remember," Borruso said. "And we want it to go to 3 families who are really down on their luck." Over the last few years, Borruso said his staff has gone out of their way to create unforgettable Utica-style Italian dinners with pastas, meats, greens, Italian specialties and so much more. He said giving the meals out has become very personal for him and his staff. "There was one family with a little girl who was the victim of a horrific crime," he said. "My staff went above and beyond and gave the little girl the best Christmas she could’ve ever hoped for."

If you would like to nominate a family who is very much in-need during this holiday season, Click here to Email the family's name and contact information, and tell a brief story about why they are so deserving. Borruso and his staff will select 3 families on Friday from the submissions this week, and then contact them to make arrangements for pickup.

Chesterfield's Tavolo (The word "Tavolo" means table in Italian - pronounced TAH'-vuh-lo).

