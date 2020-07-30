Claudia Tenney on Remington and Brindisi

Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney was on the Keeler Show on Thursday and offered support for employees of Remington Arms. Tenney is challenging Democrat Congressman Anthony Brindisi who beat her by about 4,500 voters in 2016.

Tenney says she supports local workers and hopes that a local company will consider bidding on the business, in hopes of keeping it in Ilion.

Recently, The Navajo Indian Nation has shown interest in the company, although recently saying they've tabled their interest. Had they purchased Remington they say they would ultimately move it to their reservation in the midwest.

Brindisi says he stands behind the employees of Remington in Ilion, “Remington Arms’ bankruptcy is a punch in the stomach for the hardworking men and women in our region. This bankruptcy cannot be used as an excuse by the company’s owners to gut Union pensions, take away benefits that have been collectively bargained, or deny the safety rights of workers who’ve made the company profitable over the years. I have spoken with UMWA Local 717 representatives and have offered the full assistance of my office during this process. I stand with the workers in Ilion and their families who’ve dedicated their lives and made a living working at this plant.”

Listen to Claudia Tenney on Keeler here: