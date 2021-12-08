Cold Brook Man Arrested, Accused of BAC 3X the Legal Limit

A man from Cold Brook, New York is scheduled to answer felony DWI charges in January after police say he was pulled over during a traffic stop and found to have a blood alcohol content that was three times the legal limit.

New York State Police say that 31-year-old Zachary T. Lawrence was pulled over on December 4th at approximately 1:50pm while he was driving on I-90 in the town of Florida for a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the traffic stop police say he was "found to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Fultonville, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .28%."

He is being charged with Driving While Intoxicated. In addition, troopers say that Lawrence has a prior DWI conviction within the last ten years. Therefore he also faces a second charge, that of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Both charges are lass E Felonies.

Lawrence was released into the care of a sober third party. Lawrence has pending appearance tickets with the Town of Florida Court on January 5, 2022.

The legal limit for blood alcohol content in all states is .08%. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 52 minutes."

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is informational and is based largely on information from New York State Police. All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No additional information was available at the time of this posting.]

