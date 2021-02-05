Comets Win Opener vs Rochester

The Utica Comets skated to a 3-2 season opening victory on the road Friday night over Rochester.

Kole Lind scored the game's first goal in the opening period, then added another in the third to put the Comets ahead 3-1. Sam Anas earned as assist on each of Lind's scores, while Jonah Gadjovich lit the lamp in the second period, at that time giving the Comets at 2-1 advantage.

Veteran goalie Jon Gillies stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced in net.

The Americans got goals from Patrick McGrath and Arttu Ruotsalainen. Rochester goalie Dustin Tokarski stopped 31 of 34 shots faced.

Due to COVID restrictions designed to limit travel in this shortened season, the two teams will meet one another 13 more times this season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Utica will visit Syracuse on Saturday night, the first of their 14 faceoffs this season.

--------------------------------------