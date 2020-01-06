Community Foundation Raises Money For Flood Victims

While FEMA has denied individual assistance to residents effected by the Halloween flooding, the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is reminding residents that local dollars are making a difference.

Days after the October storm, Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation announced it would match up to $50,000 in donations to the Community Foundation to aid flood victims in Oneida and Herkimer Counties.

Rising Phoenix continues to double each dollar received for flood recovery efforts and that could mean a potential $100,000 in flood relief for residents.

“This community steps up in times of need, and donations continue to come in for those recovering from the aftermath of the Halloween deluge,” said Alicia Dicks, Community Foundation President/CEO. “Since any federal help for individuals is unlikely, local support is now even more important—and the partnership we announced last November with Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation continues to double each dollar that we receive for flood recovery efforts.”

Donation information is available on the Community Foundation website.

Governor Cuomo has said he will be appealing FEMA's decision.