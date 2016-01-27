Several companies are teaming up to provide bottles of water to school children in Flint, Michigan.

Walmart, Coca-Cola, Nestle, and Pepsi are providing about six million bottles of water to the area's children.

Walmart Foundation President Kathleen McLaughlin says that the companies are responding to the needs of those who have supported them for years.

Residents of Flint, Michigan have had their water supply contaminated by lead in the city's plumbing system.