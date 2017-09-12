It has been announced that Congresswoman Claudia Tenney will host a town hall meeting in Camden.

Tenney made the announcement on Monday that she will meet with constituents of the 22nd District on Tuesday, September 19th at Nicole's of Camden at 9501 State Route 13 at 7 p.m.

Tenney says, "The people of the 22nd District sent me to Washington to fight for them and to provide an independent voice for the hardworking middle class families, small businesses and family farmers who have been neglected by the Washington elite—and that’s exactly what I have done. In Congress, I’ve fought tirelessly to revive New York’s manufacturing economy, bring jobs back to America, secure the border, rebuild our military and protect our veterans. I’ve stood up and challenged the failed policies of the political class, while at the same time successfully working across the aisle to deliver real results that benefit our community."

An RSVP is required to attend the Town Hall and tickets will be required. You can get your tickets by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/join-claudia-tenney-for-a-town-hall-tickets-37729062642. The tickets are non-transferable and duplicate or copied tickets will not be accepted.