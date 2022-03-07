Take Magical Twilight Rail Bike Ride in Cooperstown or Enjoy New Brunch Tour
New rides are coming to the rails in Cooperstown. Rail Explorers USA has added new rail bike options for the 2022 season. One is the longest ride yet and another leads to a brunch with mimosas. Yes please!
Charlotte Valley Express
The Charlotte Valley Express is a new 8-mile round trip from Milford to the Riverside Turnaround picnic area where you'll find brunch waiting with mimosas, bloody mary's pastries, fruit, and coffee. Ride at night for a romantic twilight tour where you can warm up around the campfire.
This railroad meanders alongside the Susquehanna River, past fields and lakes, and over the majestic 200 foot long Portlanville Trestle. A shorter ride than the "Milford Track" tour and heads south towards Portlandville.
Fireside Tour
Enjoy the new Charlotte Valley Express as the sun goes down. Ride the rails at twilight along the Susquehanna River. Stop to warm up by the campfires. Be sure to bring your own marshmallows. Then head back in the dark, with only lanterns to light the way.
Milford Track
Want something a little longer? Take a ride on the Milford Track, a spectacular 12-mile trip, the longest yet.
The Milford Track journeys north through the farmlands and forests alongside the Susquehanna River. You'll glide past working farms, magnificent woodlands, and rumble across historic trestle bridges.
Don't worry. The Rail Explorers have custom-built electric motors that make the round-trip journey effortless.
The Cooperstown rail bikes begin rolling on May 7.
Catskills River Run
Experience the magic of the historic Ulster and Delaware Railroad as you travel alongside Esopus Creek through the beautiful woods of the Catskill Mountains. Be sure to bring a snack and a drink to enjoy at the creek-side turnaround.
Golden Hour Tour
Experience the magic of the Catskills at night. Travel through the forest, with only a lantern and the light of the moon to guide your way along the 8-mile round trip on the Golden Hour Tour.
The Cooperstown rail bikes start rolling on April 30.
Get more information on the Cooperstown or Catskill rail bike options and book your tour for the new season at Railexplorers.net.