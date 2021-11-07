Police Evacuate Cornell University After Bomb Threat is Called in

Update 7:30 PM: Law enforcement concluded a search of the Ithaca campus and found no credible threats. It is safe to resume all normal activities.

Tompkins County 911 received an anonymous call just before 2 PM on Sunday, November 7, from someone claiming to be in one of the campus buildings with automatic weapons, and explosives had been placed in several other academic buildings.

"We are relieved to report that this threat appears to have been a hoax. A cruel hoax; but, thankfully, just a hoax," Joel Malina, Vice President for University Relations said.

UPDATE 5:30 PM: Police are conducting building sweeps. Everyone is being asked to continue to avoid central campus.

UPDATE 4:05 PM: Police are investigating a campus bomb threat. Security has set up a perimeter and everyone is being asked to avoid central campus.

Original story

Police are on the Cornell University campus in Ithaca, New York after a bomb threat was called in. Students are being asked to evacuate and avoid the area.

A Cornell Alert message was sent from Cornell Police around 2:30 PM on Sunday, November 7 after a call came in of bombs being placed in the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall. Everyone was asked to evacuate the buildings and avoid the central campus.

Ithaca Campus Law enforcement is on site and investigating campus bomb threat. Security perimeter is in place. Continue to avoid central campus.

Cornell wasn't the only school to receive bomb threats Sunday. Columbia University received bomb threats around 2:30 PM but an investigation turned up nothing.

Following an investigation, today’s bomb threats were deemed not credible by the NYPD and the campus buildings have been cleared for reoccupancy.

Brown University officials and Providence Police also investigated bomb threats at the school. All buildings were cleared just before 6 PM the University's newspaper, the Brown Daily Herald tweeted.

A few days ago, several buildings at Yale University in New Haven were evacuated. A police investigation turned up no bombs inside that school either.

This is an ongoing story and we will update when we hear more.