Councilman Fritz Scherz’s 12th Annual Holiday Party in Town of Verona
Every year, Town of Verona Councilman Fritz Scherz holds a holiday party for the community, and this year was the 12th annual.
Scherz thanked all of the volunteers and attendees" that helped make my 12th Annual Holiday Party for Town of Verona residents on December 10th as a success!" Scherz said the "fabulous volunteers worked together to make this event happen and festive attendees shared the Christmas holiday spirit. Some pictures from this event can be found on my website."
"The bottom line is that so many people worked together to make this event happen," said Scherz. "It is people like you that make a community great! I am so honored to call these great people my friends and Verona my hometown! Thank you!!! Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!"
Scherz, wanted to thank all of those involved in this year's annual event.
Bingo The Clown and Grinchy The Elf for face painting
Frank Buda for performing songs on his accordion
Lori Bunce of Cornell Cooperative Extension for make & take activities
Trooper Matt Kaido for the drone display
Shelley Kemp of PetZotics for the Exotic Reptile and Pet display and petting zoo
Izic Marsh, Courtney Fiorenza and Kaitlyn Maggiolino of ICAN for arts, crafts & activities from the Utica Children’s Museum Mobile Museum
Justin Smithson for singing and playing songs on his guitar
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Choir for singing tunes
Spencer Walker for singing and performing songs on his guitar.
Gary Bissaillon, Steven Bulger, Stan Dakosty, Frank Elias, Martha Group, Jeff Hull, Mike Jaquays, Shelley Kemp, Mary Beth McEwen, Honorable Tony Picente, Captain Jason Place, Megan Rose, Richelle Singer, Noah Walker, Diana Wilson, Tami Wooten, and Honorable Cindy Rogers Witt.
Circle K, Colgate University Football, Dunkin’ Donuts (Willow Place Store), Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet, New York State Police, Oneida Indian Nation SavOn, PetZotics, Price Chopper (Oneida), Recovery Sports Grill (Verona Store), Staples (New Hartford), Utica Coffee, Walmart (Oneida) and the media that helped publicize the Holiday Party. Verona Fire Department for providing the venue for the Holiday Party. Special thanks to my wife, Kathy, and our children, Katherine, Marissa, and Freddy for being so supportive, encouraging, and helpful during the weeks leading up to the Holiday Party and during the event itself. Thanks, too, to anyone I might’ve missed who played a role in the success of this event!
Scherz will be appearing once again, as part of the award-winning Fritz's Polka Band on WIBX's Keeler Xmas Show on December 22nd from 6am - 12 noon.
