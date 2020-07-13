Councilman Scherz Announces Winner of Volunteerism Award

Fred “Fritz” Scherz, Jr., Councilman on the Verona Town Board in Verona, has announced the recipient of the 11th Annual Fred Scherz Sr. Memorial Scholarship for Volunteer Community Service. The award is named in honor of Fritz's dad.

Zachary Thompson from the Town of Verona was announced as the winner of the award, which is given each year to someone who excels in the area of local community service.

Thompson recently organized a canned food drive to help local food banks in Verona and Vernon. Additionally, he took part as a role-player during a local police academy training event, earning him accolades from Lt. Steven Lowell of the City of Oneida Police Department. Thompson, according to Scherz, also participated in the City of Oneida Police Department job shadow program.

As winner of this award, Thompson received a certificate of accomplishment and a check for $250.

“Upon reviewing Zachary’s application, I was struck by how he took the initiative to start a canned food drive which even included monetary donations for a couple area food banks,” said Scherz. “For a young man like Zachary to step up says a lot about his thoughtfulness of others and willingness to help! This comes as no surprise, though, as almost 10 years ago, his sister, Stephanie was the winner of the 2nd Annual Fred Scherz Sr. Memorial Scholarship for Volunteer Community Service! It’s obvious Zachary cares about not only the Verona community, but the surrounding areas as well, as his volunteerism has extended beyond the Town of Verona. I congratulate Zachary for not only winning the scholarship, but for also setting a great example for others to follow. On a personal note, I know my Dad would’ve been impressed with the on-going volunteer efforts of this young man!”

