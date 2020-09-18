Cree CEO Tours Site Of Marcy Fab Plant

The CEO of Cree visited Marcy on Friday to tour the site of the company’s new Mohawk Valley Fab plant.

Gregg Lowe met with employees and local partners and got a first-hand look at how construction is going.

Cree is preparing for the placement of the final steel beam of the main fab building in the coming months.

Officials say the project remains on schedule and the construction schedule should allow for the company to begin moving tools into the clean room space by the spring of next year.

Since Cree announced plans to build the Marcy fab in 2019, it has remained committed to creating 600 new jobs within eight years.

In addition to the current 40 full-time employees, Cree also has multiple job openings listed for the fab, which include engineering and technician-related positions.

