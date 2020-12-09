Cuomo Says COVID Vaccine Could Arrive This Weekend

Governor Andrew Cuomo says Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is expected to be approved by the FDA tomorrow and the state’s panel will convene immediately to review and approve the vaccine.

Cuomo says the state is expecting delivery of 170,000 doses as soon as this weekend.

He says the state has set up 90 distribution centers for the required cold storage.

The Mohawk Valley Region is slated to get 4,200 initial doses of the vaccine.

The governor says the first priority will be for nursing home residents and staff and high-risk hospital workers.

Cuomo says the state will also begin a public education campaign targeting those who are skeptical about getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Cuomo also releasing the state’s latest coronavirus numbers.

The statewide positivity rate is 5.4 percent.

Total hospitalizations are at 4,993 and there were 95 COVID fatalities statewide on Tuesday.