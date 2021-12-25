Curry, Warriors Beat Suns 116-107 to Regain Top Spot in NBA

By JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Curry had 33 points, Otto Porter Jr. scored seven of his 19 during a key late stretch and the Golden State Warriors regained the top spot in the NBA from Phoenix, beating the Suns 116-107 on Saturday.

Golden State arrived in the desert short-handed, missing three of its top four scorers to health and safety protocols: Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole.

Curry carried most of the load, overcoming a mediocre shooting night to crack 20 points for the first time in nine Christmas games.

He finished 10 for 27, including 5 for 16 from 3 to help the Warriors end Phoenix's 15-game home winning streak.

Chris Paul had 21 points and eight assists for Phoenix.

