The death of a Massachusetts woman who is from the Mohawk Valley is being considered suspicious and is under investigation.

Barbara Hovey Novaes, a 61-year-old woman who was living in Medford, Massachusetts, was reported missing by her son at approximately 6:44am on Monday, May 23, 2022.

According to a written release from the Medford Police Department, "(her son) reported that his mother had last been seen yesterday afternoon at her home in Medford and that he believed she had gone to get her nails done. He also reported that the door of the home was open, and that he had located her keys, phone and purse and that her car was in the driveway."

Police sent investigators to her home.

Novaes, who is from Whitesboro, New York, was found later that morning at approximately 8:30am when a Medford Police officer located her body under the porch behind the duplex located at 21 Emery Street where she lived.

WCVB News in Boston reports that her body was found in a recycling container under the porch.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley are confirming that the investigation into her death is continuing. Although police indicated that there were no obvious signs of trauma immediately detected, "based on the circumstances and the location of the body this is being investigated as a suspicious death."

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call them. In addition to anyone with knowledge, police are also asking anyone who was in the area of Emery Street in Medford on May 22nd or May 23rd to call them at: (781) 395.1212.

Emery Street was closed at the time of this posting and may remain closed during the investigation.

Barbara Hovey Novaes, who went to Whitesboro High School and who studied at SUNY Delhi and SUNY-IT, was listed on her Facebook profile as working as an

Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager at Everett Co-Operative Bank in Massachusetts.

Her last Facebook posts were to change her profile picture and highlight a family photo.

