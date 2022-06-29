NYS Rangers Rescue 135 Pound Dog After Injuring Leg On Hiking Trail

When hiking in the great outdoors, it isn't always just humans who can get hurt on the trails.

Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were recently sent over to Green County to rescue an injured dog. They received a message from 911 at around 9:30pm from a hiker who was looking for help getting the dog safely off the Pecoy Notch trail in Hunter.

New York State Troopers, Green County Sheriff's Deputies, and Hunter Police Officers made it to the trail at approximately 10:30pm, finding the group roughly two miles up the trail.

When they got there, they found the injured 135 pound Bernese mountain dog. The dog was unable to walk and because of the dog's size, the group was unable to carry him alone without risk of further harm.

Forest Rangers created a make-shift stretcher for the dog out of a camping hammock. Once the dog was placed on, the group was able to carry him back down the trail. The group made it to the trailhead by 2am.

The DEC Forest Rangers want to remind everyone to always make safety a priority when hiking or camping this summer. People aren't the only ones that can get hurt on the trails, animals can too if you aren't careful.

Be sure to contact the Forest Rangers or 911 dispatch if you ever find yourself in an emergency situation this summer.

