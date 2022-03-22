Two Delaware County men are facing multiple charges for an auto parts theft scheme in Delhi, New York.

The New York State Police says an investigation regarding stolen catalytic converters from vehicles at a private home in the town of Delhi led to the arrest of two men, both from Delhi.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Oneonta arrested 42-year-old David G. Hook for the alleged theft. In a written release police say that Hook also took a stolen catalytic converter to Otsego Auto Crushers in Davenport (Oneonta) and signed a receipt that he was the owner of the catalytic converter.

Otsego Auto Crushers Photo Credit: Google Maps (image capture July 2021) March 2022 Otsego Auto Crushers Photo Credit: Google Maps (image capture July 2021) March 2022 loading...

He is being charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the second degree (Class D felony)

Auto stripping in the second degree, (Class E felony)

Falsifying Business Records in the first degree, (Class E felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Troopers say that 41-year-old David Alleyne was found to be in possession of a catalytic converter. He was arrested on Thursday, March 17, 2022 and charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the second degree (Class D felony)

Auto stripping in the second degree (Class E felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

No injuries were reported as a result of either arrest.

Hook and Alleyne were both issued appearance tickets and released pending court appearances. Both are scheduled to appear at the Davenport Town Court on March 24, 2022 and at the Delhi Town Court on April 5, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

