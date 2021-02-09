Driver Of Tanker Truck Recovering After Rollover Crash In Steuben

(Oneida County, NY) — A tanker truck driver is recovering from internal injuries at a Syracuse hospital following a rollover crash in the Town of Steuben.

New York State Police say Troopers responded to the scene on Starr Hill Road in Steuben Monday morning following the reported crash. Officials say 32-year-old Jared Moon was operating a 2010 Freightliner tanker truck when he failed to negotiate a slight right curve in the road.

Troopers say their investigation revealed the vehicle’s passenger-side tires exited the pavement, causing Moon to lose control and strike a large tree. Police say the tanker then rolled onto the driver’s side, pinning Moon inside. Troopers say Moon had to be extricated by first-responders from the Remsen Fire Department and Western Fire Department. He was eventually transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse via Mercy Flight. Police say he is being treated for internal injuries.

Moon is being treated for internal injuries and State Police are still looking into the crash. State Police were assisted at the scene by a number of agencies including the Remsen Fire Department, Western Fire Department, Mercy Flight and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response team due to the contents of the tanker.

Winter weather continues to pound the Northeast and caution is always encouraged for everyone on the roadway. Ice and snow can sneak up at any moment and can lead to dangerous situations. Commercial vehicle drivers are encouraged to use extra caution.