Man Injured In Steuben Logging Accident [UPDATE]

A man was rushed to a local hospital Monday evening following a logging accident in the Town of Steuben.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in just before 5 p.m. for a report of a man struck in the head with a tree he had cut down.

First Responders arrived at the scene on Evans Road and walked approximately a half mile into a wooded area and the Barneveld Fire Department was able to utilize a UTV to remove the victim from the scene.

The man, whose identity will not be released was taken to a local hospital and more details will be provided as they become available.

UPDATED 2:07 p.m. - The victim has been identified as 72-year old Leroy Kirkland of Steuben. He's listed in critical condition at a local hospital.