Email: 2020 Boilermaker Postponed 2 Months

It looks like Utica's premiere summertime event will be postponed for two months because of the coronavirus.

Thousands of volunteers who give time in support of the event received emails Saturday notifying them of a date change. It said the Boilermaker would be pushed back two months and is not planned for Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Email to Boilermaker volunteers

The email, from volunteer officials, said an official announcment was planned for this coming Tuesday, but ''we wanted you to hear it from us first.''

As of this posting, an official announcement had not been made at Boilermaker.com.