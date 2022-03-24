Ole Ole Ole Ole! Farmer’s Almanac Says We’ll Be Feeling Hot Hot Hot This Summer

Ole ole - ole ole. Feeling hot hot hot! That's what the Farmer's Almanac is predicting for most of the country this summer. And it'll kick off with big thunderstorms in the Northeast.

Farmer's Almanac Summer Forecast

If you love warm weather, you're going to love the Farmer's Almanac extended forecast for the summer that officially begins on Tuesday, June 21. The season beings stormy, especially along the East Coast and Great Lakes regions, where some big thunderstorms are expected.

This summer weather is going to be remembered as a hot one nationwide.

New England and areas around the Great Lakes will have more seasonable summer weather, but not until late. "That’s based on a wave of unseasonably cool air that arrives in September."

Dog Days of Summer

The Dog Days of Summer could be a scorcher this year. The latter part of July is expected to be brutally hot with many areas reaching highs in the 90s and even triple digits."

MarianVejcik/Think Stock MarianVejcik/Think Stock loading...

Short Summer

If you like the hot weather, you better enjoy it. The warmer than normal temperatures aren't expected to stay for long.

Toward the end of September, much cooler weather will begin to make its presence felt, possibly even leading to the first sighting of wet snowflakes over parts of the Northern Rockies.

Precipitation

The last few summers have been a washout. Just ask any camper, golfer, or outdoor enthusiast. This summer, it looks like precipitation will be below average in the Northeast, giving us more days to enjoy everything Mother Nature has to offer in New York. The lack of rain could cause problems for the Pacific States and much of the Southwest where drought conditions occur.

Northeast April Weather

Pleasant spring weather is expected to arrive in the Northeast during the first full week of April. It'll be followed by a couple of weeks of wet, unsettled weather before turning nice for Easter. Then the showers and steady rain return to wrap up the month.

See the full extended forecast for the U.S. and Canada at Farmersalmanac.com.

There are plenty of places to cool off in New York State. From rivers and streams to splash pads and water parks. Take the family on a summer adventure they'll remember for a lifetime.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

Check It Out: 6 Splash Pads in Central New York to Enjoy This Summer Water you waiting for? If you're looking to cool down this summer, visit one of these Splash Pads!

[PLEASE NOTE: Some of these are not open for the season, but will be later in the summer.]