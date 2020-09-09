Fatal Accident On Route 5 In Town Of Lenox

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Route 5 in the Town of Lenox.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a propane truck struck a mid-size passenger vehicle at the intersection of Route 5 and Delano Avenue.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while the propane truck driver was evaluated at the scene and released.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.