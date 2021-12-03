Who is Eugene Palmer and what is he accused of?

Eugene Palmer is one of America's most sought-after fugitives. This alleged cold-blooded killer has been on the run for nearly a decade, disappearing shortly after the murder of his daughter-in-law in 2012. Palmer, accused of killing Tammy Palmer, is believed to have fled the scene of the crime never to be heard from or seen again.

Now at age 81, he was featured a few months ago on the season premiere of Fox's America's Most Wanted and the story caught our attention when it was suggested by the FBI that he could be hiding out in Upstate New York.

Safety is paramount and Palmer is a potentially very dangerous man, but a $100,000 reward could be yours if you have any information on him that ultimately leads to his arrest and conviction.

Could he be hiding out in the Adirondacks?

Back in May 2019, Palmer was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List and the life-changing $100,000 bounty still stands. Clearly, the feds are as aggressive as ever with their pursuit.

"Eugene Palmer might be thinking we've given up on finding him, but he'd be wise to think again," said William F. Sweeney, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI's New York office according to Lohud.com.

Sweeney added, "This is as good a time as any to remind him that the team up here plays by a different set of rules. In our eyes, the victim always comes first, and this team will never give up until justice is served."

He's 81, is Palmer still a threat?

Palmer is now 81, but that the FBI seems to think that he could be in Florida or perhaps even in Upstate New York and they feel that despite his age, there's a good chance he may still be alive. Reports say that he has relatives that live in the Adirondacks.

The FBI said this about the 5'10" 220 LB man on the ran: "He is a known car enthusiast and fan of auto racing, and he has a noticeable deformity on his left thumb. Palmer also has medical issues that could make him a frequent visitor to doctor's offices and health care facilities," according to the FBI.

Anyone with information on Palmer's whereabouts can call the FBI at 212-384-1000 or Haverstraw police at 845-354-1500.