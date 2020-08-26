The Utica Fire Department came to the aid of several residents at an apartment complex in the city.

Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says crews were called to the Historic Park Apartments on Rutger Street just after 5:30 in the morning Wednesday. Ingersoll says, upon arrival firefighters saw flames and smoke emitting from the 3rd floor window of the 12-story, 120 apartment complex with multiple tenants.

A second alarm was activated bringing all on-duty officers to the scene. Ingersoll says crews began searching for potential victims, while evaluating the scene and began an attack on the blaze simultaneously. Eventually, crews were met with heavy smoke, but were able to run hose lines to the site of the fire and extinguish it. All the while, firefighters rescued several people from the structure.

Ingersoll revealed that one tenant was treated at the scene and transported to MVHS for further evaluation. There were no injuries to fire crews, but 14 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross arrived on scene to assist those who were put out. A release indicated that volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid. They provided financial assistance for necessities such as food and clothing and gave residents comfort kits containing personal care items. The Red Cross will continue to be available in the coming days to help navigate the road to recovery.

Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and more details will be provided as they become available.