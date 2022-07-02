Oriskany Fire Fighter Is An Inspiration To His Family & Community

With all his years of service to his community, it's time to give this first responder the recognition he deserves.

Meet Terrance Wright

Here is someone who has always put family and his community before himself. Terry has been a proud member of the Oriskany Fire Department for the past 25 years. He's worked his way up the ranks, from Lieutenant to Captain, but continues to show his dedication to the team, regardless of his title.

What Terry takes the most pride in, aside from protecting his community, are his two kids. His son William is an active member of the U.S. Army, who isn't afraid to throw the bunker gear on with his dad whenever he comes home. Hanna is also a member of Oriskany's Department, proud to serve alongside her father on every call.

He is always willing to help others before he helps himself. He’s one of those people who would give his shirt off his back to you if needed.

We want to thank you Terrance for all you do. You are an inspiration to your community, peers, and your kids. Thank you for your leadership and never-ending dedication to the Oriskany Fire Department.

