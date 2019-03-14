Five Woman Charged With Prostitution In Utica

Five women are under arrest on Prostitution charges in the City of Utica.

The New York State Police Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Oneida County DA's office conducted the detail targeting websites soliciting sex via the internet.

As a result the five women ranging in age from twenty-two to thirty-nine are facing one count each of Prostitution. The following individuals were arrested and charged.

Reggie N. Smith Jr. (22) of Utica, NY

Nicole T. Maher (39) of Utica, NY

Kafaya A. Sweet (24) of Syracuse, NY

Rhiannon M. Briggs (35) of Utica, NY

Dominique M Lanaux (32) of Utica, NY

Photo Credit -- New York State Police

One of the woman, Dominique Lanaux, is also facing a charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All of the defendants were transported to Oneida County Jail for Utica City Court arraigment.