Florence Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Woman With Gun

A Town of Florence man has been arrested following a domestic dispute that happened Friday night in the Oneida County town.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says road patrol deputies responded to the scene early Saturday morning. Sheriff Maciol says the victim told arriving deputies that 44-year-old John Roark had allegedly pointed a gun at her and threatened her with it.

As a result of the complaint, officials say Roark was arrested and charged with Harassment, Menacing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He also faces a Felony charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Following the arrest, Roark was transported to the Oneida County Correctional Facility and was held until arraignment.

With the COVID-19 Pandemic still having a negative impact on others, cases of domestic disputes are on the rise. The local YWCA offers a number of services to help those who are possibly being abused. If you or someone you know is in danger or at risk you can call one of their two county help hotlines.

If you are in Oneida County and experiencing domestic violence you can call 315-797-7740 and if you are in Herkimer County you can call 315-866-4120. The Mohawk Valley Chapter of the YWCA is always available to those in need and offer a number of services for not only domestic violence, but sexual violence and racial justice as well. You can learn more by visiting their website at https://www.ywcamv.org/. The mission of the YWCA is "to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all." You can also donate to the local YWCA chapter on their website as well.