Forest Rangers Rescue 2 Lost Hikers, 2 Others Injured, All in 2 Days

Forest Rangers were busy rescuing two injured hikers and 2 others who were lost, all in the span of just two days.

Injured Hiker

A 41-year-old hiker had to be rescued from Bald Mountain after suffering an ankle injury. Eight Forest Rangers were sent to the trailhead for a possible carry-out. However, due to the hiker's remote location, a helicopter had to be used.

The injured hiker was airlifted from the shore of Lake Mary Louise and taken to a local hospital. A Forest Ranger walked the remaining hiking party to safety.

Credit - NYSDEC

Lost Child

A 12-year-old Blossvale girl had to be rescued after getting disoriented while looking for a lost dog in the woods. A Forest Ranger located the child and walked her out to a nearby railroad bed where they were met by a New York State Trooper. The girl was taken to her grandparents' home.

Lost Hiker

A transferred call reporting a hiker lost in the woods was dropped. But 911 was able to provide coordinates that placed the man in a drainage area in the West Canada Lake Wilderness. Two Forest Rangers located the 43-year-old man from Camillus and escorted him safely back to his vehicle

Injured Hiker

A 28-year-old woman from Saranac Lake suffered a leg injury on the trails near Turtle Pond in the Saranac Lakes Wild Forest. Forest Rangers and the Saranac Lake rescue squad found the injured hiker who needed a leg splint before being carried to safety. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation offers several tips to hike safely.

Wear proper boots or shoes designed for hiking.

Know the weather forecast; plan and prepare based on current and forecasted conditions.

Know and plan for the route and terrain you plan to hike and the conditions you may encounter.

Pack a day pack with the 10 essentials, including a map, compass, GPS, proper clothing, emergency kit, food, water, sunscreen and bug repellent. .

Stay in your group when hiking. Always have at least the person in front of you and the person behind you within your sight and all of the group within hearing distance.

Sign in and out of all trail registers that you encounter.

Call the DEC Central Dispatch at 518-408-5852, or in the Adirondacks 518-891-0235, to report a lost, injured or stricken hiker or other backcountry emergency.

