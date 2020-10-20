Former Dolgeville Resident Pleads Guilty To Identity Theft

Photo Credit - Tom Schmucker/Thinkstock

A former Dolgeville resident has pled guilty to several charges related to Identity Theft.

Federal Prosecutors say 62-year-old Timothy Walsh admitted to making a false statement on a passport application, misusing a social security number and aggravated identity theft.

Officials say Walsh confessed to mailing a fraudulent passport application to the U.S. Department of State using his picture but his deceased brother’s name and personal information.

Walsh is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of two years and a day in prison or a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment for the false statement charge and five years on the misuse of a social security number.

He could also face a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of post release supervision of up to three years.

Walsh is scheduled to be sentenced on February 21st, 2021 before Senior United States District Court Judge Norman Mordue.

Filed Under: dolgeville, identity theft, u.s. department of justice
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top