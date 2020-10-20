Former Dolgeville Resident Pleads Guilty To Identity Theft

A former Dolgeville resident has pled guilty to several charges related to Identity Theft.

Federal Prosecutors say 62-year-old Timothy Walsh admitted to making a false statement on a passport application, misusing a social security number and aggravated identity theft.

Officials say Walsh confessed to mailing a fraudulent passport application to the U.S. Department of State using his picture but his deceased brother’s name and personal information.

Walsh is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of two years and a day in prison or a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment for the false statement charge and five years on the misuse of a social security number.

He could also face a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of post release supervision of up to three years.

Walsh is scheduled to be sentenced on February 21st, 2021 before Senior United States District Court Judge Norman Mordue.