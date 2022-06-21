[PHOTOS] See Who Met Dylan Scott Before His FrogFest 33 Debut in Upstate New York

Central New York's weather put country music fans to the test Saturday, June 18 with the rain and wind, but together we stuck it out and had our biggest party of the year, FrogFest 33 presented by Curtis Lumber.

Before Dylan Scott took the stage, Polly and Carl selected at random, a handful of people from the crowd who submitted photos through our app to be able to meet our headliner before the show.

See who was able to meet FrogFest 33's headline performer, Dylan Scott.

Did We Catch You at FrogFest 33? FrogFest 33 started with clouds, sprinkling rain, and county music fans wrapped in blankets and hoodies while in their lawn chairs. The weather, however, did not stop the crowd from having a good time. Gates at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds opened at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 18 for FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber.

FrogFest 33 Headliner Dylan Scott "Hooked" The FrogFest Crowd Performing his two top #1 singles, "My Girl” and “Nobody”, as well as “Hooked", see photos from Dylan Scott's performance at FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 18th.

From Broadway to Rising Country Star, Brooke Moriber Performs at FrogFest 33 New York City native, Brooke Moriber took the stage for FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds with her powerful vocals. See photos from her time on stage here:

Hometown County Star, Alexandria Corn Is Back for FrogFest 33 With a newly signed record deal, Alexandria Corn made it back home to perform in front of the crowd for FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. The New Hartford, NY native brought her fun-loving enthusiasm to energize the crowd. See photos from her performance here:

Country Music’s Newest Artist, Frankie Justin Hits The FrogFest 33 Stage From Nashville to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds for Frogfest 33, Frankie Justin brought his modern county sound to the lineup. See photos of his performance here:

Alyssa Trahan FrogFest 33 Alyssa Trahan brought her fun energy and style to FrogFest 33 stage. See photos of her performance here at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

Whiskey Creek Brought The Energy at FrogFest 33 Whiskey Creek, and their high-energy modern country music rocked the stage. See the photos of them on stage at FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

Joe VanDresar and Kickin’ It Are Back At FrogFest 33 Joe Vandresar and Kickin' It rock the stage again at FrogFest 33. Joe and the band opened FrogFest 32 last year. See the photos of them on stage at FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.